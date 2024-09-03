Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Stock Price Down 34.3%

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF – Get Free Report) was down 34.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of telecommunications services in Israel. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

