InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
InterPrivate II Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.
InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile
InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.
