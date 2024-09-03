Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,591 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.22.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

