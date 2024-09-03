IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $251.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.