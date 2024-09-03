IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $40,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,183,000 after acquiring an additional 193,304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in IQVIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in IQVIA by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $251.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

