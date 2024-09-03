Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IREN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iris Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.