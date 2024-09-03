iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEI opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

