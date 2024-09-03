iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.