iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
