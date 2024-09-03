iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.