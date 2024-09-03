iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.54 and last traded at $46.58. 9,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 11,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
