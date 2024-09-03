iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.54 and last traded at $46.58. 9,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 11,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:HYXF Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

