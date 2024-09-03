iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after buying an additional 355,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after buying an additional 107,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $123.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

