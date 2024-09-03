iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

