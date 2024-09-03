iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after acquiring an additional 550,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.