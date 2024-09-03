iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 463,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 188.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $280.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

