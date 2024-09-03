iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock opened at $320.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.