iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

