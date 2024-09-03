iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

