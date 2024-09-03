iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.30. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

