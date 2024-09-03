iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $22,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

