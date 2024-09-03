Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IVN
Insider Buying and Selling
Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$21.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.60.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5874016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.