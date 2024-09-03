IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 440,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.4 days.

IWG Trading Up 1.5 %

IWG stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. IWG has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

