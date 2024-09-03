IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 440,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.4 days.
IWG Trading Up 1.5 %
IWG stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. IWG has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.
IWG Company Profile
