Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,487,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after buying an additional 171,477 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

