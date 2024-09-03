Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Jacobs Solutions worth $27,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,451 shares of company stock worth $2,220,326. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of J opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.26.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

