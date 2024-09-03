Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at $15,513,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.26. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,326. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

