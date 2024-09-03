JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.81

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.81 and traded as high as $24.71. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 55,000 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on JAKK shares. Small Cap Consu raised JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $266.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.22). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.42 million. On average, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.