Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

