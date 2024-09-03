JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

