JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,682,200 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 8,902,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Separately, Barclays downgraded JD Sports Fashion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

