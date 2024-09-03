JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,682,200 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 8,902,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $1.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays downgraded JD Sports Fashion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.