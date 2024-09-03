John Wiley & Sons (WLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.600 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.25-3.60 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.3525 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

