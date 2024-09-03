John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.74%.

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.