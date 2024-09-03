Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Up 5.1% in August

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,810,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 18,850,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average of $153.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

