JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 55,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

