K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 26,345 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 26,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £18,441.50 ($24,249.18).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($23,011.18).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

KBT stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.84. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 123 ($1.62). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.91.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.