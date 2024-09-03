Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,220,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,214,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Kazia Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,475,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 15.15% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

