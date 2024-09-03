KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 465,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,203.5 days.
KBC Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KBCSF opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $53.07 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18.
KBC Group Company Profile
