KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 465,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,203.5 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KBCSF opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $53.07 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

