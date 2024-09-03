Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,832,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 3,053,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.8 days.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

About Kelt Exploration

Featured Articles

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

