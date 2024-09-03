Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,832,400 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 3,053,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.8 days.
Kelt Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.
About Kelt Exploration
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kelt Exploration
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.