Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Keywords Studios Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $30.50.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
