Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives $123.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,270 shares of company stock worth $845,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 91.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $119.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

