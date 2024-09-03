Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Kits Eyecare Stock Performance
Kits Eyecare stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Kits Eyecare has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $8.62.
About Kits Eyecare
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kits Eyecare
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.