Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

Kits Eyecare stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Kits Eyecare has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

