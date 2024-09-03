Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Trading Down 3.7%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Komercní banka, a.s. Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

