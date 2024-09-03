Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 46,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

