Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,954,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,162 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 1.47% of Kosmos Energy worth $38,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.