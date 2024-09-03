La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Short Interest Update

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.23 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,779.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,550.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 125.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 97,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 516.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

