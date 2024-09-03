Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 192.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $821.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $925.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $943.09. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 33.84%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

