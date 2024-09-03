Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $110.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.