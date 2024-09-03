Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $110.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
