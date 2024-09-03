Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stake Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Latham Group worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Stock Up 0.3 %

SWIM opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $722.33 million, a PE ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $6.68.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $169,065.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $441,364. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.75 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

