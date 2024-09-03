Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in August

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,559,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 1,652,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.6 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of LRCDF opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $26.66.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
