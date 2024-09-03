Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in August

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,559,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 1,652,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.6 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LRCDF opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

