Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Trading Down 0.1%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

