Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.
Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.
Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Company Profile
The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.