Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

